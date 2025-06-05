Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Limbach stock opened at $132.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

