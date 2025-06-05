Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $264.38 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average is $249.59. The company has a market capitalization of $734.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

