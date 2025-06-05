Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Lands’ End updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 13.0%

NASDAQ LE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 45.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

