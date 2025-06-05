Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $293.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

