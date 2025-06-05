Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

IBM opened at $265.34 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.78 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.98.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

