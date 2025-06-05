Lagrange Price Reaches $1.31 (LA)

Lagrange (LA) traded 146.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lagrange has a total market cap of $252.33 million and approximately $400.14 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lagrange has traded up 146.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,884.50 or 1.00234079 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,731.42 or 1.00087783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lagrange

Lagrange’s genesis date was June 4th, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn. The official website for Lagrange is www.lagrangefoundation.org.

Buying and Selling Lagrange

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 1.33447117 USD and is down -70.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $285,014,373.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lagrange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lagrange using one of the exchanges listed above.

