L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.22.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.84 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

