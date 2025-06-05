L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $766.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.89. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $769.68. The stock has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,804 shares of company stock worth $138,081,963. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

