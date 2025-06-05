L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 170 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

