L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

