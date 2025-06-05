L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $396,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

