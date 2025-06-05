KWB Wealth Sells 961 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,006,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.