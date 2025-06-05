KWB Wealth Purchases 45,889 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 517.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBND. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,243,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 766,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,905.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 737,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 713,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,690.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 520,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $55.06.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

