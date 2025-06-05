KWB Wealth Purchases 3,122 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $162.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

