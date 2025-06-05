KWB Wealth Has $2.58 Million Stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

KWB Wealth boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 425.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JGLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGLO opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

