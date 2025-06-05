KWB Wealth Buys 93 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $262.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

