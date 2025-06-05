KWB Wealth Buys 15,845 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

KWB Wealth increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 149.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 339,595 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 369,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TGRT opened at $38.67 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $752.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

