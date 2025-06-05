KWB Wealth Acquires 117,697 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 571.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,697 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

CGBL stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

