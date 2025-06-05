KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Romulus K. Brazzell Sells 3,687 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Romulus K. Brazzell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $13,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,929.26. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KALA BIO Stock Performance
KALA BIO stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.91. KALA BIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
