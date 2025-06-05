KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Romulus K. Brazzell Sells 3,687 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Romulus K. Brazzell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $13,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,929.26. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

KALA BIO stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.91. KALA BIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KALA BIO by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KALA BIO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,048 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

