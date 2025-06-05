JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.