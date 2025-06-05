JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Insider Acquires £44,766.80 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney bought 8,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,766.80 ($60,667.84).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 0.8%

JGGI stock opened at GBX 534 ($7.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561.52. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 614 ($8.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A distinctive strategy for today’s marketsJPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.