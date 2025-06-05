JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.22 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.92). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.92), with a volume of 154,065 shares traded.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.80. The firm has a market cap of £393.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The company reported GBX 1.48 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a net margin of 72.95% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

