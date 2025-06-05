Joseph K. Belanoff Sells 40,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,901,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458,477.10. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,055,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 596,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,345,000 after acquiring an additional 540,101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 386,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,580,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

