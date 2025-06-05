Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

