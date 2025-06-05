Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

