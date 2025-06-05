John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 8.9% increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

