Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 161,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,374,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 137,154 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 80,906 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

