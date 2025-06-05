Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 25,026.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 4.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $174,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

