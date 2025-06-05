Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 145 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,012.25 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $676.19 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $910.63 and its 200-day moving average is $974.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $48,802,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.