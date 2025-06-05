iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after buying an additional 1,436,691 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,421,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.