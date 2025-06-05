iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

