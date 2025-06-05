iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 115.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.13. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

