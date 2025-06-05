iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day moving average is $188.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

