iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $233.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $234.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.76.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.