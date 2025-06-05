iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 442,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 256,799 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $404.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

