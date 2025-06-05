iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Boosted by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

