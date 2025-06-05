iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,470.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $111.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

