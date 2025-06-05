iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

