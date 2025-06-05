iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

