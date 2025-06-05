iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

