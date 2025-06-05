iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

