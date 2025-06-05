iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

