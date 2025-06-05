iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

