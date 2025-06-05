iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.50 and its 200-day moving average is $582.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $587.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

