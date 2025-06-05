iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.