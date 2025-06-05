Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Position Lessened by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.