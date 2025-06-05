Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

VPV stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

