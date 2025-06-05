Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

