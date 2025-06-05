Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
