International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 62,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

IBM stock opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $165.78 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.