Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Interface were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

